Dominic Fritz, following Siegfried Mureșan’s appointment: “We aim to form a serious and cohesive government” / “We will be open to discussions, including with the PSD”

Dominic Fritz, president of the USR, spoke about the situation in Romania following months of political crisis and several failed attempts to form a government. He identified three main sources of tension in society.

“We know there is a great deal of tension in society. Tension, on the one hand, caused by this political deadlock that has dragged on for far too long. Tension also stemming from the difficult economic situation faced by many Romanians who have suffered as a result of high inflation. And there is tension because there is hate speech that, unfortunately, undermines the very foundations of our democracy and frightens many citizens,” said the USR leader.

“We want a vision based on trust in the ability of Romanians”

In this context, Fritz says that the parties supporting Siegfried Mureșan want to propose a different political approach.

“That is precisely why we aim to form a serious and cohesive government with a clear and positive vision for Romania—a vision based not on hatred, but on trust in the ability of Romanians; a vision based on trust in the private sector’s ability to deliver prosperity—not on handouts from the state,” said Dominic Fritz.

The USR leader said that another goal is to rebuild ties between communities in Romania, amid political polarization.

“A vision that once again succeeds in building communities throughout Romania where hate speech has divided us,” Fritz said.

“Siegfried Mureșan is the right man for this mission”

Fritz expressed his support for Siegfried Mureșan, stating that the stakes involved in forming a new government are more important than short-term political calculations.

Fritz also spoke about the possibility that the future government might be a minority government, given that securing a parliamentary majority is not certain.

“This mission stems from our love for Romania and our confidence that, if there is a coherent and united government—even if it is a minority government—then this country will fare much better,” he said.

USR, open to discussions with PSD

One of Fritz’s most important messages was his willingness to discuss with the PSD in order to support the future government. The USR had previously stated that it would not compromise its principles to secure a majority, but that it was willing to seek common ground.

“That is precisely why we will work alongside Siegfried Mureșan to define this vision—where, of course, we are not starting from scratch, but have already laid a solid foundation to build upon and continue the good work of the USR ministers,” Fritz said.

“In the coming days, we’ll be open to discussions, including with the PSD, about the conditions under which they might support this government with a positive vision for Romania.”