Ilie Bolojan, statements regarding the Mureșan Government: The problems will be the same, regardless of who will be Prime Minister

PNL leader Ilie Bolojan declared on Friday in Parliament that the Liberals will responsibly handle the formation of a new Government after the appointment of Siegfried Mureșan for the position of Prime Minister.

Bolojan said that the PNL will provide the designated prime minister with „all the necessary data so that the vision he has is based on correct data related to the country’s situation.”

Ilie Bolojan stated that he learned about President Nicușor Dan’s intention to appoint Siegfried Mureșan approximately 30 minutes before the official announcement, from the designated prime minister.

„I found out yesterday, approximately 30 minutes ago, through the information that Mr. Siegfried Mureșan communicated to me, about the intention of the President of Romania to nominate him for this position. Even though this nomination was made almost 3 months late, the responsibility we have is just as valid now as it was 3 months ago, in trying, according to the possibilities we have, depending on our electoral share, to form a government, and the National Liberal Party will handle this situation responsibly,” Bolojan declared.

„As Mr. Mureșan stated in the following days, through our experts from the Ministries, through party colleagues, we will provide all the necessary data so that the vision he has is based on correct data related to the situation in the country,” said Bolojan.

Bolojan: We will not support programs that create unrealistic expectations

The PNL leader also said that the future Government must take into account Romania’s economic situation.

„We will not come up with programs and we will not support programs that are not based on realities, that create expectations that cannot be covered by our economic situation,” said Ilie Bolojan.

He said that the problems the future Government will face are the same, regardless of who holds the position of Prime Minister.

„As I said in the statements I made after the consultations, regardless of who is nominated and elected and designated as the Prime Minister of Romania, the problems will be the same,” the PNL leader said.

„There are issues related to maintaining financial balances and we have an evaluation that will be in the immediate future. There are issues related to the functioning of the state and the main public services, preparing the budget for the next year and creating the conditions for relaunching the Romanian economy,” said Bolojan.

„A government that comes up with solutions for Romania”

Ilie Bolojan said that the future Government must take into account „our interests, the international situation we are in, the economic constraints, the crises we have and come up with solutions for Romania.”

Together with USR and UDMR, PNL will participate in the negotiations for the formation of the new Government, which will begin in the coming period, announced Ilie Bolojan.

„We will do this in the coming days and we will participate in the negotiations that will begin in the coming days,” the PNL leader stated.

Siegfried Mureșan was appointed Prime Minister by President Nicușor Dan on Thursday, after consultations with parliamentary parties. PNL, USR and UDMR reaffirmed their support for him, and Mureșan has 10 days to form a Government.

233 votes are required for inauguration.