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Siegfried Mureșan announces first plans after nomination for prime minister: „I am ready to form a government”

Siegfried Mureșan announced on Friday that he accepts President Nicușor Dan's nomination for the position of prime minister and that he will immediately begin, together with representatives of the PNL, USR and UDMR, drafting a governing program.
Siegfried Mureșan announces first plans after nomination for prime minister:
Sursa foto: Mediafax Foto/Fotograf: Alexandru Dobre
Ioana Târziu
18 sept. 2026, 13:52, English
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The liberal MEP claims that the priorities of the future Executive will be presented at the beginning of next week.

The statements come after President Nicușor Dan indicated Mureșan as the option for the position of prime minister, following consultations with parliamentary parties. The head of state stated on Friday that he would sign the designation decree on Saturday, with the document to be published in Monitorul Oficial on Monday.

„Thank you to the President of Romania for this appointment”

In his first extensive statement after the nomination, Siegfried Mureșan thanked the president and the three parties supporting his candidacy.

„I have been designated as a candidate for the position of Prime Minister. I thank the President of Romania for this designation, which I accept. I thank my colleagues from the National Liberal Party and our trusted partners from the Save Romania Union and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania for the constant, close, and trustworthy partnership that we have had throughout this period,” Mureșan declared.

PNL, USR and UDMR supported Mureșan in the negotiations for the formation of the future Executive. Nicușor Dan stated, after the consultations at Cotroceni, that the MEP was the person who obtained the most votes from the participating formations, given that a parliamentary majority was not established.

„I am ready now to form a serious, reforming, pro-European government”

Mureșan recalled that the three parties had proposed him for the position of prime minister 84 days ago and stated that he is ready to lead the future Executive.

„84 days ago, our three parties decided together to propose my candidacy for the position of Prime Minister of the Government of Romania. I accepted then and I was ready then, I am ready now to form a serious, reforming, pro-European government, which will present an agenda for the modernization of Romania, which will be found in increasing the standard of living of the people and in good measures for the people”, declared Siegfried Mureșan.

He added: „I am aware that Romania needs a serious and credible government, as soon as possible, a government that will continue the reform measures, projects, and programs started in the last year.”

The government program, the first priority

Mureșan announced that work on the future Executive’s program begins immediately, together with specialists from the three parties that support it.

„We decided, together with our experts from the National Liberal Party, the Save Romania Union and the UDMR, to immediately start working on a governing program. The most important thing is what we will do for the country from the first day this government is inaugurated,” said the candidate for prime minister.

According to him, the first priorities of the program are expected to be made public at the beginning of next week.

„Starting today, I will work together with colleagues from the three parties to draft the government program. Our objective is to present to you the priorities of the government program at the beginning of next week and our objective is to have a discussion with the parliamentarians of the Romanian Parliament based on the priorities of the government program. We will be extremely transparent at every step during this process,” Mureșan also declared.

Currently, there is no parliamentary majority outlined for the future cabinet, a situation also recognized by President Nicușor Dan after consultations with the parties.

Mureșan concluded by stating that the next few days will be dedicated to negotiations and the governing program: „As soon as we have news, we will communicate it. And, I repeat, in the next few days we will start working on a governing program that is serious, pro-European and credible.”

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