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Nazare holds meetings with representatives of J.P. Morgan and another prestigious US financial firm

Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare is in New York on Monday and Tuesday as part of the delegation led by President Nicușor Dan, which will attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
Nazare holds meetings with representatives of J.P. Morgan and another prestigious US financial firm
Ministrul Finantelor, Alexandru Nazare / Sursa foto: Alexandru Dobre - MediafaxFoto
Petru Mazilu
21 sept. 2026, 14:05, English
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The Finance Minister will hold a series of economic and financial meetings aimed at attracting US capital for strategic projects and strengthening dialogue with international investors. These meetings will involve representatives from prestigious US banks and financial institutions—such as J.P. Morgan and Exim Bank, among others—according to a statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

On Monday, Alexandru Nazare will participate in a roundtable titled „Anchoring the Eastern Flank: Critical Infrastructure and Transatlantic Capital in Central and Eastern Europe,” organized by the Atlantic Council Romania in New York. The event brings together US institutional investors, development finance institutions, representatives of transatlantic policy organizations, and government and diplomatic officials from the region.

Also on Monday, the Finance Minister will meet with representatives from J.P. Morgan and institutional investors with exposure to Romanian government securities. Discussions will focus on public finance trends, continued fiscal consolidation, the state’s financing strategy, and Romania’s economic outlook.

Regarding the prior dialogue with representatives of J.P. During the most recent meeting held in Bucharest, discussions focused on the deficit trajectory, financing costs, the continuation of reforms, and the absorption of European funds—given that fiscal predictability and credibility directly influence the terms under which Romania secures financing on international markets, according to the cited source.

On Tuesday, Alexandru Nazare will meet with Ben Black, CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)—the U.S. government agency that mobilizes private capital and finances investments in strategic sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and advanced technology. Further discussions will take place in Bucharest regarding potential financing instruments for Romanian strategic projects and attracting American capital into the economy.

Over the past year, Romania has engaged in discussions with the DFC, the U.S. EXIM Bank, and U.S. Congressional representatives to strengthen the economic pillar of the Strategic Partnership with the United States. These talks covered energy, infrastructure, and production capacity, as well as the integration of Romanian companies into transatlantic supply chains.

„The New York visit program continues Minister Alexandru Nazare’s efforts to strengthen the economic component of the relationship with the United States and to ensure a more active presence for Romania within major international capital and investment flows,” the Ministry of Finance concluded.

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