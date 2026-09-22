American investors asked Nicuşor Dan when Romania would have a government

Nicuşor Dan attended a meeting in New York organized by JPMorgan with representatives of companies, banks, and investment funds that invest in Romanian bonds. He noted that the discussion took place at a higher level than similar meetings usually held in Bucharest. The investors asked questions regarding Romania’s political and financial situation. „The concerns were greater on the political side,” Nicuşor Dan stated.

American investors asked when Romania would have a government

According to Dan, he answered questions regarding the political situation, while Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare and Mr. Burnete addressed questions concerning the financial situation. Nicuşor Dan maintained that, regarding financial indicators, Romania’s situation is better now than it was when the current discussions began.

He did not specify in his statement exactly which indicators he was referring to. However, a significant part of the discussion focused on the formation of the new government. Investors asked Nicuşor Dan when Romania would have a government. „They asked me, and I gave them some estimates,” the official said. He did not publicly disclose what those estimates were. Nicuşor Dan: There is „a great deal of reasonableness” in the political sphere

He conveyed to investors that, beyond political disputes, there is „a great deal of reasonableness in the political sphere” when matters of importance to Romania are discussed. Nicuşor Dan cited the summer period—when political discussions regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) took place—as an example. These statements were made in New York during a press conference held following meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

In the same statement, he noted that Romania must reach a political solution to form a government. Previously, he had expressed his desire for the designated prime minister to secure a majority and for the future government to maintain a pro-Western course and uphold the commitments Romania has undertaken, including those regarding its fiscal trajectory.