Prima pagină » English » First snowfall of the season on the Transfăgărăşan. DRDP Braşov: Traffic unaffected

First snowfall of the season on the Transfăgărăşan. DRDP Braşov: Traffic unaffected

The first snowfall of the season was recorded overnight between September 21 and 22 on the Transfăgărăşan, the Braşov Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges (DRDP) announced.
First snowfall of the season on the Transfăgărăşan. DRDP Braşov: Traffic unaffected
Foto: Facebook/DRDP Brașov
Petru Mazilu
22 sept. 2026, 14:18, English
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According to the agency, there has been no need for snow-clearing equipment so far, and traffic on the Transfăgărăşan is proceeding without issues.

Drivers warned to check traffic conditions.

However, DRDP Braşov is urging drivers planning to travel along the Transfăgărăşan to be mindful of the weather conditions expected in the coming days.

The forecast indicates temperatures dropping below freezing, particularly at night; drivers are therefore advised to check traffic conditions before setting out.

For the moment, the snowfall has not disrupted traffic, and snow-clearing equipment has not been required.

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