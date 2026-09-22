Work has begun to secure the apartment building affected by the explosion in Rahova

„Work has started to secure the Rahova building! The first shoring props (support pillars) have been installed in the stairwell. Workers enter equipped with body-worn cameras, and the footage is downloaded every two and a half hours,” Bucharest City Hall announced on Tuesday via a message posted on Facebook.

As early as last week, the municipality officially announced that all administrative and technical requirements preceding the construction work had been met on schedule, allowing the actual work to begin.

„We are beginning to secure the Rahova building! As promised, we have completed all the mandatory stages on time: by September 9, we finished evaluating all 270 apartments across the five stairwells adjacent to the one affected by the explosion; by September 15, we finished analyzing, verifying, and clarifying the resulting monitoring report—a document spanning over 500 pages; we issued the order to resume the safety-securing work,” stated the message published on Facebook by local authorities last Thursday, September 17.

On October 17, 2025, a powerful explosion occurred in an apartment building located on Calea Rahovei, in the capital’s Sector 5. Three people lost their lives and another 15 were injured in the incident.

The first arrests regarding the explosion at the apartment building in Rahova were made in late October. Three individuals were detained following searches of private residences and business premises conducted as part of the criminal investigation into the case.

Dozens of apartments in the building on Calea Rahovei were damaged, and the residents were evacuated. The Bucharest Municipality initially arranged hotel accommodation for the displaced residents and subsequently covered the rent for families relocated to rented apartments.

According to the municipality, approximately 115,000 euros have been paid to date for the rent of the 43 displaced families.