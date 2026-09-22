Siegfried Mureşan to present governing program to Parliament on Tuesday

According to MEDIAFAX sources, Prime Minister-designate Siegfried Mureşan is scheduled to arrive at Parliament at 4:00 PM on Tuesday to meet with Liberal senators and deputies.

He intends to outline the key aspects of the governing program to the PNL members prior to negotiations aimed at securing the votes required for the Cabinet’s investiture.

The Prime Minister-designate has announced his intention to hold talks with the Social Democrats as well, even though the PSD has decided against voting for the Mureşan government. The Social Democrats have indicated that they might alter their stance only if the ten proposals adopted by the party in Sinaia are incorporated into the governing program.

Furthermore, PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu has called on Siegfried Mureşan to relinquish his mandate if he fails to form a majority. Grindeanu stated that the party would not support the new government and that a different solution is needed to resolve the crisis.

In addition to this, UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor has advised the Prime Minister-designate to consider withdrawing his mandate if he cannot garner the 233 votes required for the government’s investiture. „If we conclude that there is absolutely no way to secure the 233 votes—something we will likely only find out much later, once the governing program is available—then we must make a decision, primarily ourselves: do we continue discussions and face a disastrous collapse in Parliament with only 160–170 votes, or do we decide that, in such a situation, it is better not to prolong the conflict or widen the rift, and instead suggest—since that is all we can do—that Mr. Mureşan return his mandate?” stated Kelemen Hunor on Monday, September 21.

However, the designated prime minister did not announce plans to return his mandate. He stated his intention to proceed with the process and present the governing program and the list of cabinet members to Parliament.

Siegfried Mureşan has called upon the parties that formed the previous coalition to demonstrate responsibility and help resolve the political crisis. He is currently seeking parliamentary support, given that the PNL, USR, and UDMR do not possess the necessary number of votes on their own.

The government requires at least 233 votes to be invested. Mureşan was designated by President Nicuşor Dan on September 17 and has ten days to form the cabinet and seek a vote of confidence from Parliament.