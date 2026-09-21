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Suspected corruption among public officials: DNA conducts dozens of raids across four counties

DNA prosecutors are conducting dozens of raids across four counties on Monday as part of a corruption investigation. The operation targets public officials within border authorities, who are suspected of accepting money to allow prohibited goods to cross the border with Ukraine.
Suspected corruption among public officials: DNA conducts dozens of raids across four counties
Sursa foto: Marian Ilie/Mediafax Foto
Petru Mazilu
21 sept. 2026, 14:04, English
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Authorities announced that „prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) – Suceava Territorial Service are investigating a criminal case concerning suspected corruption offenses committed between 2023 and 2026 by public officials within border authorities.”

The operation is taking place on Monday.

„On September 21, 2026, based on warrants issued by the competent court, searches are being conducted at 54 locations across the counties of Suceava, Botoșani, Iași, and Neamț; these include the headquarters of several public institutions, the private residences of individuals, and the premises or operational sites of business entities,” the DNA stated.

The public officials are suspected of „having received various sums of money in connection with acts contrary to their official duties, in order to allow individuals to pass through border crossings in northeastern Romania with prohibited goods or with goods brought from Ukraine exceeding legal limits.”

Further details will be released at the conclusion of Monday’s operation. In accordance with procedure, the suspects will be taken in for questioning once the searches are completed.

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