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Tactical simulations by authorities in four counties: military personnel, drones, and helicopters

The Romanian Gendarmerie announced on Friday that tactical exercises involving military personnel would take place in localities across four counties: Prahova, Dâmboviţa, Argeş, and Ilfov. These exercises will involve the deployment of troops and equipment, such as helicopters and drones.
Tactical simulations by authorities in four counties: military personnel, drones, and helicopters
Sursa foto: Alexandra Pandrea/GMN via Mediafax Foto
Petru Mazilu
25 sept. 2026, 14:47, English
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According to a statement issued by the Romanian Gendarmerie on Friday, an international training exercise will be held from September 27 to October 3, 2026, at the Ochiuri Gendarmerie Personnel Training Center in Dâmboviţa County.

During this period, tactical simulations will take place in the localities of Ochiuri (Dâmboviţa County), Câmpina (Prahova County), Lereşti (Argeş County), and Snagov (Ilfov County).

Scenarios specific to crisis interventions will be included, potentially involving troop movements, the use of special equipment (drones, helicopters), and an increased presence of Romanian and foreign military personnel.

„We urge the public not to panic! All activities are planned and controlled as part of a training exercise; there is no real danger to citizens,” the Romanian Gendarmerie stated. The exercise brings together over 500 Romanian and foreign military personnel from 19 countries, aiming to strengthen international security cooperation and enhance the intervention capabilities of law enforcement forces.

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