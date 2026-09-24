Humanitarian mission: Burn patient transported to Brussels by military aircraft

„A Romanian Air Force C-27J Spartan aircraft, configured for medical missions, took off on Thursday, September 24, around 10:00 AM from the 90th Air Transport Base at Otopeni to carry out a humanitarian transport mission on the Otopeni – Brussels – Liège – Otopeni route,” the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced.

The aircraft is transporting a burn patient to Belgium, where they will continue treatment at the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels.

On the return leg, the aircraft will repatriate a patient who had been transferred to Liège, Belgium, in mid-July. The patient’s repatriation was requested by the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU).

Medical assistance and equipment required during the transport are provided by a team comprising SMURD specialists and MApN medical personnel.