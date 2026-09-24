Prima pagină » English » Humanitarian mission: Burn patient transported to Brussels by military aircraft

Humanitarian mission: Burn patient transported to Brussels by military aircraft

On Thursday, a burn patient was transported to Belgium for hospital treatment. The patient was flown on a Romanian Air Force aircraft.
Humanitarian mission: Burn patient transported to Brussels by military aircraft
Aeronavă C-27J Spartan a Forțelor Aeriene Române, în timpul unei misiuni medicale/sursa foto: MApN
Petru Mazilu
24 sept. 2026, 14:48, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

„A Romanian Air Force C-27J Spartan aircraft, configured for medical missions, took off on Thursday, September 24, around 10:00 AM from the 90th Air Transport Base at Otopeni to carry out a humanitarian transport mission on the Otopeni – Brussels – Liège – Otopeni route,” the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) announced.

The aircraft is transporting a burn patient to Belgium, where they will continue treatment at the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels.

On the return leg, the aircraft will repatriate a patient who had been transferred to Liège, Belgium, in mid-July. The patient’s repatriation was requested by the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU).

Medical assistance and equipment required during the transport are provided by a team comprising SMURD specialists and MApN medical personnel.

Recomandarea video

SONDAJ: Cât de mult risipim în viața de zi cu zi și care sunt soluțiile la îndemână pentru antirisipă în viața cotidiană?
G4Media
Locul din România care l-a impresionat pe David Popovici în vacanță: „Căutați-l, e extraordinar!”
GSP.ro
Răspunsul Kremlinului după ce secretarul de stat al SUA l-a invitat pe Vladimir Putin la Summitul G20 din Miami
Gandul
Unde a fost găsită mașina lui Vlad, suspectul în cazul Valentinei. Bărbatul este dat în urmărire
Cancan
Lindsey Vonn și-a făcut iubit cu 11 ani mai tânăr ca ea! Campioana, apariție în bikini cu partenerul ei
Prosport
Din însorita Grecie, Sorin Oprescu contestă din nou condamnarea: invocă prescripţia pentru două infracţiuni
Libertatea
Ceaiul de ghimbir cu lămâie: băutura aromată care poate calma greața și disconfortul digestiv?
CSID
Experiment extrem la Constanța! Ce se întâmplă cu bateria unui SUV hibrid după 24h în apă de mare?
Promotor
ANALIZĂ. Ce face România cu gazele în perspectiva celei mai grele ierni pentru toată Europa
Economedia