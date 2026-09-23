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Novice drivers could be barred from driving high-power cars

Novice drivers could face restrictions regarding cars with a power-to-weight ratio exceeding 75 kW per tonne during the first two years after obtaining their license. The bill is being voted on by the Chamber of Deputies, the final decision-making body.
Novice drivers could be barred from driving high-power cars
Petru Mazilu
23 sept. 2026, 14:13, English
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Novice drivers could face restrictions on the types of cars they can drive during the first two years after getting their license. The Chamber of Deputies—the decision-making body—is voting today on a bill that sets a power limit for cars driven by drivers who are just starting out.

The proposed limit is 75 kilowatts per tonne, equivalent to approximately 102 horsepower per tonne. Put simply, for a car weighing around 1.3–1.5 tonnes, the maximum power would be in the range of 120–130 horsepower.

Cars exceeding the power ratio established by the bill could not be driven by novice drivers during the first two years after obtaining their license.

Models that might exceed this limit include the BMW 330, Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi A4, and Mercedes-Benz C200, depending on the specific engine and weight of each vehicle.

Conversely, a model like the Dacia Logan would fall within the proposed limit for novice drivers, depending on the chosen version and engine.

The rule would not be based on a specific list of car models, but rather on the ratio of engine power to vehicle weight. To determine if a specific car meets these standards, it must be checked against the technical specifications of that particular version. The bill is being put to a vote in the Chamber of Deputies, which is the decision-making body. If adopted, the law must be promulgated by the President of Romania and published in the Official Gazette in order to enter into force.

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