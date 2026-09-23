BNR: Household deposits in lei fell in August; foreign currency savings rose

Household deposits in lei reached 269.617 billion lei at the end of August, a 0.4% decrease from July. Compared to the same period last year, they rose by 7%, though the increase is only 0.8% in real terms.

At the same time, household foreign currency deposits—expressed in lei—rose by 0.2% from the previous month to the equivalent of 152.07 billion lei. Expressed in euros, they totaled 28.918 billion euros, down 0.1% from July.

Compared to August 2025, household foreign currency deposits increased by 9.1% in lei terms. Calculated in euros, the annual growth was 5.2%.

BNR data also reveal a significant difference in lending trends. Non-government credit granted by credit institutions rose by 0.9% in August compared to July, reaching 476.69 billion lei.

Compared to August 2025, non-government credit increased by 8.2%. The leu-denominated component rose by 4.3%, while foreign currency lending—expressed in lei—increased by 17%.

Government lending also increased in August, rising by 1.3% compared to the previous month and by 13.2% compared to August 202…