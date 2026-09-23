Siegfried Mureşan on wages and pensions: Increases likely in the 2027 budget

„Public sector wages and pensions have stagnated in recent years; an increase is needed. We will consider raising public sector wages and indexing pensions. The time to draft the 2027 state budget will be the moment we assess exactly what we can afford,” Mureşan stated.

He expressed his desire for Romanians to have higher wages and pensions, noting that increases would be included in the budget for the coming year, within the limits of financial feasibility.

„Naturally, I want people in Romania to have the highest possible wages and pensions. We will most likely see increases in the state budget for the coming year—to the extent that we can afford them,” the prime ministerial candidate affirmed.

Mureşan also addressed fiscal policy, maintaining that his governing program would not include any tax hikes.

„There will be no increase in any tax or levy in my governing program or during the actual governance,” he declared.

At the same time, Mureşan noted that a general and immediate fiscal easing would not be possible, as the available budgetary space for the coming year still needs to be assessed. „We cannot afford to relax everything all at once. We must be honest with the people. We will assess the fiscal space available in next year’s budget and determine what can be eased. We want to encourage work,” said Mureşan.

The candidate backed by PNL, USR, and UDMR stated that the period of high inflation has particularly affected low-income earners and that pensions will receive special attention.

„We will have to strike a balance between increasing the purchasing power of low-income earners and encouraging work,” Siegfried Mureşan added.

Mureşan’s statements come as the PSD has publicly demanded clarifications regarding measures to protect purchasing power, and Social Democratic leader Sorin Grindeanu has advocated for indexing pensions and wages to the inflation rate.

„The designated Prime Minister must state concretely what he proposes for the economy and for Romanians’ standard of living. Will he continue the austerity policy? Will he maintain the current tax burden or propose a change? What measures does he have in mind to protect purchasing power, support Romanian companies, and preserve jobs?” the PSD stated in a press release.