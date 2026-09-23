Sources: Sorin Grindeanu met with Ilie Bolojan this morning. Here is the outcome

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu reportedly met with Ilie Bolojan on Wednesday morning, September 23, to discuss the investiture of the Mureşan Government, according to Social Democratic sources. The two leaders reportedly also reached a consensus on the investiture schedule.

The PSD leader reportedly informed Ilie Bolojan of the decision made by the party leadership: not to vote in favor of an executive led by Siegfried Mureşan. However, the Social Democrats are set to meet again at the end of the week to make a final decision.

Siegfried Mureşan continues preparations for investiture

The Prime Minister-designate has finished presenting the governing program to the parties that have announced their support for him. Mureşan also stated that he would continue working on the list of ministers following the parties’ agreement on the program.

However, Siegfried Mureşan lacks the votes necessary for investiture. According to the latest MEDIAFAX calculations, Mureşan is short by more than 30 votes. At the same time, the UDMR does not agree to the government it supports receiving votes from AUR lawmakers. Kelemen Hunor: We look for love elsewhere, but dialogue must be maintained

The UDMR leader stated that, despite the conflicts between the PNL and the PSD over the past few months, the two parties must keep the door open for discussions.

„Given everything that has happened between the PNL and the PSD since April or May, the door must be left open; if this government doesn’t survive, the next step follows. And then, once again, dialogue is needed. Politics cannot be conducted without dialogue,” he added.

The UDMR president noted, however, that „this doesn’t mean you have to love the other party—we look for love elsewhere—but dialogue must be maintained.”