Government launches platform for state-owned company salaries

„The Romanian Government is launching the *guvernanta.gov.ro* platform, a transparency initiative that centralizes information regarding the leadership of state-owned companies. The platform was created at the initiative of Deputy Prime Minister Oana Gheorghiu,” states the press release issued by Victoria Palace.

The platform will centralize information on the leadership of 121 state-owned companies and provide access to over 1,350 public documents, including the CVs of individuals in leadership roles and their employment contracts.

The initial aggregated data show that one individual earns over 100,000 lei per month, 36 executives have incomes ranging between 50,000 and 100,000 lei, and another 115 individuals receive between 25,000 and 50,000 lei monthly. Additionally, 370 individuals earn up to 25,000 lei.

Furthermore, over 100 individuals hold at least two leadership positions simultaneously.

„This initiative is part of a broad effort to reform state-owned companies and bring transparency to the qualifications, salaries, and benefits of those holding these mandates,” the press release adds.

Acting Deputy Prime Minister Oana Gheorghiu stated: „Increasing transparency and opening the door to what goes on inside state-owned companies is the way we can properly ask the question: are they useful or not? To accurately assess a company’s health, you need to look at its results, and those results depend largely on the people making the key decisions within these companies.”