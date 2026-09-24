Nazare: Romania in talks with DFC to establish a Romania-US investment fund

„Romania has proposed—and is currently in discussions with the DFC—the establishment of a Romania-US investment fund that would bring together the Investment and Development Bank, American private capital, and other funding sources, focusing on energy, digital infrastructure, critical minerals, and other strategic Romanian assets,” Nazare stated in a Facebook post.

The announcement follows discussions held in New York with representatives including Ben Black, Executive Director of the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The goal of these meetings is to mobilize the largest possible volume of private investment from both Romanian and American capital sources.

The Romanian state has been in talks with American financiers—including both DFC and Exim Bank representatives—since last year.

„Discussions continued on the sidelines of the Atlantic Council conference in Athens in November 2025, where I met with representatives from both the DFC and US EXIM. ​​This spring, at the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Dubrovnik, meetings with the DFC took place at both the level of President Nicuşor Dan and at a technical level between representatives of the Investment and Development Bank and the DFC,” Nazare said.

The DFC is one of the primary instruments the US uses to mobilize private capital for global investments. With over $40 billion invested globally, the institution finances projects in energy, infrastructure, critical minerals, technology, telecommunications, and other strategic sectors.

„The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States already rests on a solid foundation regarding political and security aspects. Over the past year, we have worked to strengthen its economic dimension as well. The goal is clear: more American capital in Romania, more technology, and increased investment and production capacity developed here,” Nazare concluded.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the Romanian delegation’s visit to New York for the 81st UN General Assembly. The delegation was led by President Nicuşor Dan.