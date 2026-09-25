Nearly 270,000 unemployed people at the end of August; over 29,000 are young people under 25

According to data published by ANOFM, there were nearly 270,000 unemployed individuals in August. Of the total registered unemployed, 61,718 were receiving unemployment benefits, while 199,201 were not.

In August, 3,960 Romanians entered paid unemployment, while 2,930 entered unpaid unemployment.

A large proportion of those who became unemployed live in rural areas—specifically, over 188,000 Romanians.

As for urban residents, over 72,000 citizens entered unemployment.

The majority of the unemployed are men, accounting for over 133,000 individuals. Regarding women, over 127,000 were recorded in ANOFM’s registers as unemployed. In terms of age, the majority of unemployed Romanians are over 55 years old; nearly 66,000 Romanians fall into this category.

According to ANOFM, over 29,000 young people under the age of 25 were unemployed in August. Among those aged 25 to 29, the number of unemployed individuals is lower, at just over 14,000.

Regarding education levels, 28.48% of the unemployed have no formal education or only primary education, while 33.17% of the total registered unemployed have a lower secondary education.

The percentage is lower for those with university degrees: 5.09% of the unemployed hold a university education.