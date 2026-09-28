The PSD will not vote for the Siegfried Mureșan Government

“We will not vote for the new-style Bolojan government. It’s called the Mureșan government, but it’s led by this Siegfried Vasile Mureșan. So it remains as we decided in previous meetings,” Sorin Grindeanu stated on Monday.

He says the PSD will not give in to “political blackmail.”

“We will not yield to any kind of media pressure or political blackmail, and we will not be intimidated by those who, with brazen audacity, have flooded the public sphere in recent days with fake news and accused us of all sorts of fabrications just to force the PSD to vote for this government in Parliament,” added the Social Democratic leader.

According to him, the PSD reaffirms its desire to govern.

“Following Wednesday’s vote, which will lead to the government’s collapse, the PSD reaffirms its desire to govern,” said Grindeanu.

He also stated that the government program was received five minutes before the National Political Committee meeting and that it is an “insult to economic logic.”

Sorin Grindeanu says the program contains no public policy or measures to reduce poverty.