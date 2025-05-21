Ministry of Energy notified on Tuesday that Sinteza and Lockheed Martin are closing the PNRR project

„The Ministry of Energy has taken note of the decision of Sinteza SA to abandon the implementation of the project to create a battery production capacity, part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), notification officially received on May 20, 2025. In this context, the Ministry of Energy immediately initiated a dialogue with the beneficiary of the financing, in order to identify the most appropriate steps to follow to ensure the continuity of the objectives assumed at national level within the PNRR, measure I4.1 – Supporting investments in the entire battery value chain (production and/or assembly and recycling). Although Sinteza SA has decided to stop the project, the Ministry remains committed to promoting and supporting the call dedicated to battery production in Romania”, according to the press release.

According to the cited source, up to this point, the Ministry of Energy has not made any payments to Sinteza SA, so there is no negative financial impact on the funds managed through the PNRR.

“The Ministry of Energy reaffirms its commitment to supporting the development of a competitive national industrial capacity in the field of batteries, a strategic sector for Romania’s energy future and for achieving decarbonization targets.

We will continue our efforts to identify and support viable projects, so that Romania reduces its dependence on imports and actively contributes to the energy autonomy of the European Union,” the statement concludes.

Chemical industry company Sinteza Oradea (stock exchange symbol STZ) announced on May 20 its withdrawal from the investment project to develop a production and recycling capacity for electrolytes for industrial batteries, co-financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. The decision follows a feasibility analysis and strategic alignment with Lockheed Martin, according to a report published on the BVB.