Nicușor Dan took the oath and became the fifth president of post-revolutionary Romania

The ceremony began at 12:00 with the singing of the Romanian national anthem, „Wake up, Romanian”.

The President of the Constitutional Court of Romania, Marian Enache, read out the decision validating the second round of the presidential elections of May 18.

Enache handed Nicușor Dan the oath he had to read. Dan swore with his hand on the Bible and the Constitution of Romania.

The MPs from AUR, SOS and POT were absent from the ceremony.

Nicușor Dan said, when he arrived at Parliament, that he was emotional, because it was a day of „great responsibility”, but the most important days in his life remain those in which his two children were born.

His daughter, Aheea, aged 9, also came to Parliament to support her father. Missing is his life partner, Mirabela Grădinaru, who was left with their youngest son, Antim, aged 3, who has minor medical problems.