Reaction from Bolojan’s Camp After Ciucu Was Summoned by the DNA: “Let’s Be Serious”

When asked by journalists about the timing and its potential political implications, Buda emphasized that he does not comment on judicial matters and insisted that state institutions must be allowed to perform their duties.

“I have never commented on any judicial proceedings, and I will not do so now,” stated Daniel Buda. He firmly dismissed the suggestion of political interference in this situation. “I don’t think so, God forbid. I am confident that Romania is a genuine democracy, and we cannot claim that there is political interference from certain entities in the political sphere. Let’s be serious,” Buda said.

He was also questioned about the potential consequences of Ciucu’s summons and the emerging suspicions for the party. Buda stressed that there is “a long way to go” between the existence of suspicions or criminal cases and any subsequent procedural actions.

“We respect the state authorities. Each authority is accountable for its actions. Political parties are responsible, as are the structures of other authorities,” asserted the PNL MEP.

When asked whether there is a risk that other party colleagues might fear being summoned by the DNA, Buda dismissed this concern as well. “We’re talking about Romania in 2026. We are in a phase of democratic consolidation. Let me reject such a claim – such a possibility – in Romania in 2026 from the outset,” he declared.

We cannot question the actions of a state authority

Daniel Buda refrained from commenting on the legitimacy of the DNA’s actions, emphasizing that only the courts can assess the legality of the prosecutors’ actions. “We cannot question the actions of a state authority, with regard to whether or not they are legitimate. There are courts that review the work of prosecutors’ offices, and only the judicial authorities can determine the legality or illegality of certain actions,” explained Buda.

Amidst the rising tensions between the political sphere and the judiciary, Buda stated that he does not wish to frame the situation as a “war” between the judiciary and Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan. He asserted that Romania’s judicial system is independent and capable of making decisions free from political influence. “I know many judges, and I would say that, unfairly, they have sometimes been vilified. We have a well-established, independent judiciary that is capable of making decisions without any political interference,” Buda remarked.

When asked whether this scenario could impact the PNL’s image ahead of Sunday’s convention – especially since Ciucu will be seated next to Ilie Bolojan – Daniel Buda invoked the presumption of innocence. “Everyone is entitled to the presumption of innocence – let’s be serious,” concluded the PNL MEP.