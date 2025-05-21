Six MPs resign from POT

In a statement made in Parliament on Wednesday morning, Simu Aurora Tasica conveyed on behalf of a group of six MPs: Albu Dumitrița, Andrușcă Lucian, Cilag Andrei, Groza Călin, Puglișan Gheorghe and the undersigned, that they are resigning from the Young People’s Party, invoking the „profound distance” of the leadership from the initial principles and promises.

“We joined this sovereignist movement convinced that we can build a democratic, transparent and responsible party. Unfortunately, this idea was lost along the way,” Simu Tasica declared in plenary, adding that efforts to save the political project were ignored by the leadership.

The six parliamentarians claim that they are initiating a new political project, which aims to become a “democratic house” for a “decent” conservative and sovereignist movement, in opposition to the extremist and conflictual discourses currently promoted.

“Romanians want to be in Europe, but in a different Europe, with their heads held high, with politicians whose sole agenda is the interest of this country,” the deputy added, specifying that the new political platform will be dedicated to “decent, faithful and hardworking” citizens.

„We, the new politicians, are breaking away from political parties seized by absolute leaders, unfortunately in personality cult competitions, and are starting another democratic project. The defiance, the hysteria, the extremist positions and statements are exactly what disgusts and disappoints the conservative-sovereignist electorate,” she claims.