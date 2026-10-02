The euro rose on Friday to an exchange rate of 5.3447 lei, its highest value

On Thursday, the NBR had announced an exchange rate of 5.2777 lei per euro, meaning Friday’s increase amounts to 1.27 percent. The exchange rate reached its peak over the period from October 2016 to October 2026. During this time, the lowest exchange rate recorded was 4.4484 lei, with an average of 4.8638 lei.

Here are the exchange rates for other currencies:

– The US dollar was quoted at 4.7519 lei.

– The British pound stood at 6.2764 lei.

– The Swiss franc was valued at 5.7347 lei.

– For 100 Hungarian forints, the NBR set an exchange rate of 1.4526 lei.

– The Moldovan leu was quoted at 0.2658 lei, and the Polish zloty at 1.2216 lei.

Additionally, the price of a gram of gold reached 639.2010 lei.

These exchange rates are determined by the NBR based on quotations from banks authorized to operate in the foreign exchange market. However, the official list does not mandate banks and currency exchange offices to adhere to these rates in actual transactions.