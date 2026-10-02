Ilie Bolojan is being questioned today at the DNA office in Iași

The investigation concerns an alleged influence-peddling network set up to change the leadership of the Vaslui DSVSA and secure compensation of approximately three million euros.

Bolojan arrived at the DNA Iași offices this morning and made no comments upon his arrival. This questioning is part of one of the most extensive influence-peddling and bribery cases investigated by anti-corruption prosecutors in Iași over the past year. The case involves politicians, individuals claiming to have access to senior officials, and intermediaries who allegedly promised to resolve Bogos’s business issues.

Currently, Ilie Bolojan is being questioned as a witness, not as a suspect or defendant. According to the Code of Criminal Procedure, anyone aware of facts or circumstances that may constitute evidence in a criminal investigation may be questioned as a witness. Witnesses are required to comply with summons and provide truthful accounts of what they know.

Significant for reconstructing a key episode in the investigation

The hearing is significant for reconstructing a key episode in the investigation: Fănel Bogos’s meeting with the Prime Minister and the topics discussed during their meeting at Victoria Palace.

Fănel Bogos manages several poultry farms in Vaslui County through a commercial company. Prosecutors allege that there were breaches of health and veterinary regulations at these farms. In September 2024, an outbreak of salmonellosis was confirmed at one of the farms. Following this, Bogos reportedly submitted a claim for compensation to the Vaslui DSVSA, estimating that his company was entitled to approximately 13 million lei. However, the Vaslui DSVSA ordered strict monitoring of the culling of around 230,000 birds and refused to approve the compensation claim.

The DNA maintains that the ultimate goal of these actions was for the ANSVSA

According to the prosecutors, this is when efforts to replace the director of the Vaslui DSVSA began to secure favorable decisions for Bogos’s company. The DNA maintains that the ultimate goal of these actions was for the ANSVSA to intervene so that:

– Measures taken following the inspections of the farms would be revoked,

– The director of the Vaslui DSVSA would be replaced,

– A person favorable to the company’s interests would take over the position,

– Compensation claims totaling approximately three million euros would be approved.

Prosecutors have identified several groups of people to whom Bogos allegedly offered or promised money to utilize his supposed influence. The DNA states that between March and August 2025, Bogos allegedly promised and handed over 200,000 lei to a defendant. In return, the defendant claimed that, along with others, he could leverage his connections to persuade the ANSVSA leadership to favor Bogos’s firm. This sum was reportedly disguised as a consultancy contract. Additionally, this individual is alleged to have received 15,000 lei per month through a fictitious appointment as a director of Bogos’s company, according to the DNA.

Bogos is alleged to have promised 300,000 euros to two other individuals

In another aspect of the case, between June and September 2025, Bogos is alleged to have promised 300,000 euros to two other individuals in exchange for lobbying the ANSVSA management. The DNA states that on June 10, 2025, approximately 200,000 euros of this amount had already been paid via a consultancy or management contract concluded with a company controlled by intermediaries.

From September 2025, Bogos is alleged to have promised around 250,000 euros to another defendant, who purportedly claimed to have influence over senior officials and political leaders. This individual allegedly promised to persuade the ANSVSA leadership to favor Bogos’s company. On October 6, 2025, the intermediary is said to have promised the director of the Vaslui DSVSA the post of president of the ANSVSA if he agreed to Bogos’s requests, according to prosecutors.

The DNA ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against Barbu

A key point of Ilie Bolojan’s hearing relates to Mihai Barbu, who was then the leader of the PNL in Vaslui and chairman of the Railway Reform Authority. In November 2025, the DNA ordered the initiation of criminal proceedings against Barbu for using his political influence to obtain undue benefits. According to prosecutors, from February 2025, Barbu allegedly used his influence to facilitate meetings between Fănel Bogos and „senior state officials,” the leadership of the ANSVSA, and other politicians. The DNA alleges that Barbu also assured Bogos he would intervene to ensure the director of the Vaslui DSVSA would reverse measures taken against Bogos’s farms or, if that were impossible, that Barbu would arrange for his dismissal.

The event that led to Ilie Bolojan being called in for questioning occurred on September 23, 2025. The government subsequently confirmed that Mihai Barbu had requested a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss political issues.