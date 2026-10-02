Romania to seek new prime minister

The Head of State is set to meet with party representatives on Monday to discuss the appointment of a new Prime Minister-designate.

In line with the previous nominations of Eugen Tomac and Siegfried Mureșan, Nicușor Dan will also meet at Cotroceni Palace with representatives from political parties and groups in Parliament to discuss a candidate for the Prime Minister position.

According to the Presidential Administration, the consultations will occur on Monday according to the following schedule:

2:00 PM – Social Democratic Party (PSD)

2:30 PM – Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR)

3:00 PM – National Liberal Party (PNL)

3:30 PM – Save Romania Union (USR)

4:00 PM – Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR)

4:30 PM – Parliamentary Group of National Minorities

5:00 PM – S.O.S. Romania Party (SOS)

5:30 PM – Young People’s Party (POT)

6:00 PM – United for Romania Parliamentary Group

6:30 PM – PACE – Romania First Parliamentary Group

7:00 PM – Independent MPs .

Previously, consultations were held in June to appoint the Prime Minister, resulting in the nomination of Eugen Tomac. However, he did not receive enough votes from the parties and resigned on June 14.

At that time, Nicușor Dan proposed Veștea as the next nominee for Prime Minister without consulting party representatives. The Veștea government was subsequently rejected in a parliamentary vote on June 22.

A second round of consultations took place at Cotroceni Palace on September 17, after which Sigfried Mureșan was chosen as the Prime Minister-designate. The President justified this decision by stating that he had been put forward by party representatives.

However, the Mureșan Government failed to secure a majority in the parliamentary vote on Wednesday, September 30, receiving only 182 votes in favor, which was fewer than the required minimum of 233.