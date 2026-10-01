Prima pagină » English » “He came, he joked, he lied, and then he ran away.” Siegfried Mureșan’s Attack on Sorin Grindeanu

“He came, he joked, he lied, and then he ran away.” Siegfried Mureșan’s Attack on Sorin Grindeanu

MEP Siegfried Mureșan harshly attacks Sorin Grindeanu following Wednesday’s parliamentary session, accusing him of coming to the plenary session, “joking, lying, and then running away,” before the vote on the new government.
“He came, he joked, he lied, and then he ran away.” Siegfried Mureșan’s Attack on Sorin Grindeanu
Foto: Oana Zvobodă
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
01 oct. 2026, 13:16, English
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Siegfried Mureșan claims that Grindeanu, despite being the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, left the parliamentary plenary session before the vote.

“Prime Minister OUG 13 fully lived up to my expectations yesterday in Parliament. He was exactly as we expected him to be: he came, joked, lied, and then ran away,” Siegfried Mureșan wrote on Facebook.

The MEP states that Grindeanu “turned his back on the plenary session of Parliament before the vote” and compares his gesture to the period when Emergency Ordinance 13 was adopted.

“Just as brazen as on the night of Emergency Ordinance 13,” added Mureșan.

He accuses Grindeanu and the PSD of having no intention of voting for a new government, but rather of looking for reasons to avoid the vote.

“We’ve all realized now that the PSD’s intention was never to vote for a serious government for Romania. They were just looking for excuses not to vote,” Mureșan claims.

According to the MEP, the PSD allegedly tried, during the two weeks of negotiations and political tensions, to undermine the other parties.

“Their intention was to contaminate us during these two weeks. It’s important that we didn’t let ourselves be dragged down,” Siegfried Mureșan added.

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu walked out of the chamber during Ilie Bolojan’s speech at the vote on the Mureșan government. The PNL president accused the PSD of keeping the country in a state of gridlock.

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