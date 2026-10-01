Prima pagină » English » Nicușor Dan calls on the academic community to get involved: We will live in two parallel realities

Nicușor Dan calls on the academic community to get involved: We will live in two parallel realities

President Nicușor Dan has called on the academic community to step outside their narrow professional circles and actively engage with the public, warning that a lack of involvement will create “two parallel realities.”
Nicușor Dan calls on the academic community to get involved: We will live in two parallel realities
Sursa foto: captură video Facebook/Nicușor Dan
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
01 oct. 2026, 13:09, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

“I would like to begin by congratulating the University of Bucharest because it is a center of excellence in Romanian higher education and succeeds in adapting to the demands of society and the economic market, which are becoming increasingly dynamic,” said Nicușor Dan at the opening ceremony of the academic year, hosted by the Faculty of History at the University of Bucharest.

The president spoke about the importance of transforming Romania into a “knowledge-based society,” in which decisions are made based on scientific truths.

“I believe it is important—perhaps the key challenge of this period in our society—whether we succeed in becoming a knowledge-based society. A society in which decisions are made based on scientific truths. A society in which citizens relate to society through truths that are recognized,” said the head of state.

„Each of us must be more present where society is”

Nicușor Dan also emphasized the need for the academic community to be more present in the spaces where public debate takes place—citing social media as an example—and warned that the direction of society could be set by people “without a compass.”

“Each of us, in our respective fields, must be more present where society is. Because, obviously, if we’re in academia, the way we make progress is by attending conferences, discussing with our peers, and exchanging ideas. If we neglect to be where society is—for example, among the 9 million Romanians on TikTok—then we’ll find ourselves in two parallel realities, and a decision or the direction society takes will be influenced by people who lack historical perspective, who lack financial perspective, and I don’t think that’s good for our society,” the President of Romania added.

Addressing the students, the president recalled some advice he received from his doctoral advisor: “You don’t even realize how much time you have.”

“Make the most of these years! Knowledge is one of the greatest joys of human life, if not the greatest. This is a time you have to grow and to learn. Make the most of this time as much as you can, and good luck!” concluded Nicușor Dan.

Recomandarea video

Fostul ministru Bogdan Ivan a trimis Corpul de control al Ministerului Energiei la Romgaz după ce compania de stat a refuzat să semneze un contract pentru achiziția de GNL din SUA din cauza prețului considerat prea mare
G4Media
Noua Dacia, scoasă în probe pe străzile din București! Ultimele imagini cu modelul
GSP.ro
Patrick André de Hillerin este condus astăzi pe ultimul drum
Gandul
Ce avere are Ciprian Șerban, deputatul cu care s-a căsătorit Cristina Dorobanțu. Cei doi urmează să devină părinți!
Cancan
FOTO. Simona Halep, anunț despre planurile cu milionarul Dorin Mateiu: „Să trăiesc liber, departe de judecată”
Prosport
Rusia amenință NATO cu armele nucleare. Avertisment dur pe fondul crizei din Marea Baltică
Libertatea
Ai dezghețat prea multă carne? Când o poți pune din nou în congelator și când trebuie să o gătești
CSID
Vrei să faci detailing auto acasă? Lidl are mașina de lustruit PARKSIDE la 129 de lei
Promotor