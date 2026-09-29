Prima pagină » English » Nicușor Dan heads to the Czech Republic. Discussions on the war in Ukraine and the defense industry

Nicușor Dan heads to the Czech Republic. Discussions on the war in Ukraine and the defense industry

Romanian President Nicușor Dan will pay an official visit to Prague on Wednesday, September 30, at the invitation of Czech President Petr Pavel. The head of state will meet with several Czech officials, as well as representatives of the Romanian community.
Nicușor Dan heads to the Czech Republic. Discussions on the war in Ukraine and the defense industry
Sursa foto: Alexandru Dobre/Mediafax Foto
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
29 sept. 2026, 13:18, English
Adaugă-ne ca sursă preferată
Urmărește-ne în Discover

The visit will begin at Prague Castle, where Nicușor Dan will be received by Petr Pavel. The two presidents will hold a joint press conference, according to the Presidential Administration.

Subsequently, the Romanian president will meet with the President of the Senate of the Czech Republic, Miloš Vystrčil, at the Waldstein Palace, the seat of the Czech Senate. At the Chamber of Deputies, Nicușor Dan will meet with the chamber’s president, Tomio Okamura.

The president’s visit will continue at Kramář Villa, where he will meet with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš.

In the evening, Nicușor Dan will go to the Romanian Embassy in the Czech Republic for a meeting with representatives of the Romanian community. The visit will conclude with his attendance at the official dinner hosted by Petr Pavel and the First Lady of the Czech Republic, Eva Pavlová, at Prague Castle.

Discussions will focus on Romanian-Czech cooperation at the bilateral, European, and allied levels, with an emphasis on European security in the context of the threats posed by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The agenda also includes European issues, as well as the development of economic relations and investments between Romania and the Czech Republic, including in the defense industry.

Recomandarea video

Judecătoarea Laura Sarcină, care a obţinut suspendarea procedurii de selecție a judecătorului român la CJUE, propusă vicepreședinte a Curții de Apel Craiova, prin delegare
G4Media
Apariție tulburătoare a soției lui Jurgen Klopp » Ulla are (doar) 52 de ani
GSP.ro
Purtătorul de cuvânt al Patriarhiei Române, Adrian Agachi, mesaj după moartea jurnalistului Patrick André de Hillerin
Gandul
Prima reacție a familiei Valentinei după ce Vlad Bălțățeanu s-a predat poliției. Ce spune tatăl fetei
Cancan
Simona Halep, imaginile momentului cu Dorin Mateiu. Momente de tandrețe în mașină între campioană și milionarul cu 24 de ani mai în vârstă
Prosport
Ciprian Ciucu, despre războiul politic din București: „Nu m-au lăsat să-mi organizez propria primărie. Și azi avem un serviciu care se cheamă «Euro 2020»”
Libertatea
Arbitrul Gheorghe Moldovan și-a pus capăt zilelor. Bărbatul a lăsat un videoclip de adio în care a dezvăluit motivul pentru care s-a sinucis: „Soția mi-a spus că vrea să mor”
CSID
Ceasul asociat cu Max Verstappen și Steve McQueen: TAG Heuer Monaco costă peste 9.000 de euro
Promotor