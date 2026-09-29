Nicușor Dan heads to the Czech Republic. Discussions on the war in Ukraine and the defense industry

The visit will begin at Prague Castle, where Nicușor Dan will be received by Petr Pavel. The two presidents will hold a joint press conference, according to the Presidential Administration.

Subsequently, the Romanian president will meet with the President of the Senate of the Czech Republic, Miloš Vystrčil, at the Waldstein Palace, the seat of the Czech Senate. At the Chamber of Deputies, Nicușor Dan will meet with the chamber’s president, Tomio Okamura.

The president’s visit will continue at Kramář Villa, where he will meet with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babiš.

In the evening, Nicușor Dan will go to the Romanian Embassy in the Czech Republic for a meeting with representatives of the Romanian community. The visit will conclude with his attendance at the official dinner hosted by Petr Pavel and the First Lady of the Czech Republic, Eva Pavlová, at Prague Castle.

Discussions will focus on Romanian-Czech cooperation at the bilateral, European, and allied levels, with an emphasis on European security in the context of the threats posed by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The agenda also includes European issues, as well as the development of economic relations and investments between Romania and the Czech Republic, including in the defense industry.