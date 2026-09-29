Mureșan on Grindeanu: He won’t hesitate to issue another pro-theft ordinance

“PSD President Sorin Grindeanu says that ‘the hashtag bubble has deflated,’ referring to the hundreds of thousands of Romanians who took to the streets in 2017 and 2018 to protest Emergency Ordinance 13 and to defend the judiciary and the rule of law,” reads the message posted on Facebook by the prime minister-designate.

The prime minister-designate argues that the PSD leader’s statement shows that he “has learned nothing” from that period and that he does not regret passing the ordinance.

“This statement shows that Mr. Grindeanu has learned nothing from that period. It shows that he does not regret issuing the ordinance that legalized corruption in Romania; he only regrets being held accountable for Emergency Ordinance 13,” Mureșan continued.

Mureșan asserts that, should Grindeanu return to lead the government, he “will not hesitate to issue a new pro-theft ordinance.”

“If he comes to power, he will not hesitate to issue a new pro-theft ordinance and govern against the people if he knows that the people will not take to the streets and protest. That is why this party is dangerous, and that is why the PSD must not be allowed to decide the future of our country and of the honest people in our country,” the Liberal concluded.

Siegfried Mureșan’s reaction came after Sorin Grindeanu, when asked whether it would be possible to mobilize the PSD electorate for street demonstrations again, stated: “We are not afraid of anything at all. I believe that this ‘hashtag’ bubble has been deflating more and more. People are finally realizing that it’s all just slogans.”