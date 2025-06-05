The National Tennis Center in Bucharest has been renamed in honor of Simona Halep

The Romanian Tennis Federation organized a special event on Thursday to mark the moment, attended by the president of the national forum, George Cosac, the president of the National Agency for Sports, Bogdan Matei, as well as Simona Halep.

Retired from tennis for four months, Simona Halep said: „I came to Bucharest when I was 16-17 and trained on these courts. It was hard, but it was the most important moment of my career, because it took me on the path to the highest world level. I grew up here, I was trained here as an athlete and as a person. I am a 100% Romanian product and this is due to those who have been by my side all these years.”

Simona thanked her coaches, family and everyone who has been close to her throughout her career.

She also sent a message of encouragement to future generations: „Performance is not easy, but if you dedicate yourself completely, everything is possible. Believe in yourself, you can do anything!”

According to representatives of the tennis federation, this initiative „is a recognition of the exceptional performances and the huge contribution that Simona Halep has had to the development and promotion of Romanian tennis worldwide.”