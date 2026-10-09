The reason why the visit of the United States Congress to Romania was canceled last minute

The delegation’s program also included a meeting with interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

The government explains the reason for the cancellation of the visit

The executive made the clarifications after several journalists requested information on the reasons why the visit of the US Congressional delegation was canceled.

According to the Government, the decision is not related to the political or diplomatic agenda, but to a technical issue.

„Given that there were several questions regarding the reason for the cancellation of the visit of the US Congressional delegation, we would like to clarify that this was determined by a technical problem with the aircraft on which the delegation was to travel to Romania,” the Government announced.

The executive had previously announced that the visit would not take place during the day, citing „objective reasons”, without initially providing other details.

A meeting was scheduled with Ilie Bolojan

The American delegation was scheduled to have several meetings in Romania, including a meeting with interim Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

The visit will be rescheduled.

The cancellation concerns the program set for Friday, with the Government indicating that the visit would be rescheduled.

The executive stated that it will return with information when a new date is set for the US Congressional delegation’s visit to Romania.

From the information officially communicated so far, it does not appear that the visit has been definitively canceled.