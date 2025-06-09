Victor Negrescu: The Republic of Moldova means a future in the European Union

In a message posted on social networks, Negrescu said that „The Republic of Moldova means people, it means a common language and history with Romania and a future in the European Union that must be built with dignity and trust”.

During a meeting with the Moldovan Prime Minister, Dorin Recean, the MEP supported the European path of the neighboring state.

Negrescu highlighted his work in the European Parliament: „During my work in the European Parliament, I systematically amended the Union budget to include funds dedicated to the Republic of Moldova. I was the MEP of the ordinary people of the Republic of Moldova. I put politics on the back burner. I contributed to the Republic of Moldova obtaining European funds for development and growth. Through the amendments promoted, I targeted support for children, cross-border projects with Romania, the involvement of social partners, civil society and the Moldovan diaspora, including that in Romania.”

In addition, the MEP announced that an official office of the European Parliament will soon open in Chisinau, „established as a result of the steps we have taken.”

In conclusion, he stressed that supporting the European path of the Republic of Moldova „must be a common project, beyond political color,” in which all pro-European forces in Romania should participate.