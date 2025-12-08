„One Battle After Another”, în fruntea nominalizărilor la Globurile de Aur 2026. Lista completă

Există 28 de categorii, inclusiv un nou premiu pentru Cel mai bun podcast.
Cea de-a 83-a ediție a Globurilor de Aur va avea loc duminică, 11 ianuarie 2026
Gala va fi prezentată de comedianta Nikki Glaser, aflată la al doilea an consecutiv în calitate de gazdă.
Comedia neagră „One Battle After Another”, cu Leonardo DiCaprio în rol principal, are cele mai multe nominalizări.
Lista completă a nominalizărilor pentru Globurile de Aur 2026
Cel mai bun film – Dramă
- Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Hamnet (Focus Features)
- It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
- The Secret Agent (Neon)
- Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Cel mai bun film – Musical sau Comedie
- Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Bugonia (Focus Features)
- Marty Supreme (A24)
- No Other Choice (Neon)
- Nouvelle Vague (Netflix)
- One Battle After Another (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Cel mai bun film de animație
- Arco (Neon)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle (Aniplex, Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment)
- Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (Gkids)
- Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Realizare cinematografică și de box-office
- Avatar: Fire and Ash (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Kpop Demon Hunters (Netflix)
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
- Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Weapons (Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema)
- Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
- Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină
- It Was Just an Accident (Neon) – Franța
- No Other Choice (Neon) – Coreea de Sud
- The Secret Agent (Neon) – Brazilia
- Sentimental Value (Neon) – Norvegia
- Sirāt (Neon) – Spania
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Willa) – Tunisia
Cea mai bună actriță – Dramă
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Cel mai bun actor – Dramă
- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere)
Cea mai bună actriță – Musical sau Comedie
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Cel mai bun actor – Musical sau Comedie
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
- Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
- Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Cel mai bun regizor
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Guillermo Del Toro (Frankenstein)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Cel mai bun scenariu
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)
- Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră originală
- Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
- Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
- Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
- Kangding Ray (Sirāt)
- Max Richter (Hamnet)
- Hans Zimmer (F1)
Cel mai bun cântec original
- „Dream as One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- „Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters
- „I Lied To You” – Sinners
- „No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
- „The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
- „Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
Cel mai bun serial – Dramă
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Severance (Apple TV)
- Slow Horses (Apple TV)
- The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Cel mai bun serial – Musical sau Comedie
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- The Bear (FX on Hulu)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Studio (Apple TV)
Cel mai bun serial limitat, antologic sau film de televiziune
- Adolescence (Netflix)
- All Her Fault (Peacock)
- The Beast In Me (Netflix)
- Black Mirror (Netflix)
- Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
- The Girlfriend (Prime Video)
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial – Dramă
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Helen Mirren (Mobland)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial – Dramă
- Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Mark Ruffalo (Task)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial – Musical sau Comedie
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial – Musical sau Comedie
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar în televiziune
- Carrie Coon (The White Lotus)
- Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Catherine O’Hara (The Studio)
- Parker Posey (The White Lotus)
- Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar în televiziune
- Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Walton Goggins (The White Lotus)
- Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus)
- Tramell Tillman (Severance)
- Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
Cel mai bun program de stand-up comedy pentru televiziune
- Bill Maher
- Brett Goldstein
- Kevin Hart
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Ricky Gervais
- Sarah Silverman
Cel mai bun podcast
- Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard (Wondery)
- Call Her Daddy (SiriusXM)
- Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)
- The Mel Robbins Podcast (SiriusXM)
- Smartless (SiriusXM)
- Up First (NPR)