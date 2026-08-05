Cristian Bușoi: Reopening coal-fired power plants is extremely dangerous

Cristian Bușoi warns that „reopening coal-fired power plants is extremely dangerous”. This decision „may attract significant financial penalties and may affect Romania’s credibility”.

State Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Cristian Bușoi, said on Wednesday that „the idea of ​​reopening coal-fired power plants that have already been closed and for which Romania has already received money to carry out alternative projects sounds good politically, but it is extremely dangerous”.

According to him, the decision „may attract significant financial penalties and may affect Romania’s credibility with its European partners”.

Cristian Bușoi wrote on his Facebook account that Romania is focused on keeping the Turceni Unit, part of Milestone 119A, in operation.

“In this context, the efforts of the Romanian Government, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, Minister Dragoș Pîslaru and the Ministry of Energy are focused on keeping the Turceni Unit in operation,” Bușoi wrote.

Also, “we have in support of our approach the conclusions of the study validated by ACER, as well as the difficult reality of these days that Romania and the entire region are facing,” he added.

However, we must “make the difference between negotiating the temporary maintenance of some energy capacities and the cancellation, through a legislative amendment, of a reform that has already been assumed, validated and financed,” he specified.

The Secretary of State in the Ministry of Energy warns about the consequences that Romania may face.

“Blocking payment requests no. 5 and no. 6 from the PNRR, penalties that can reach over 1 billion euros and endangering funds intended for hospitals, schools and infrastructure. Including important energy projects”, warns Bușoi.

Thus, he conveys that “Romania’s interest must prevail over any political interests”.

“The government led by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan is negotiating with the European Commission and using all possible instruments and solutions to protect the national energy system, without endangering the European funds that Romania needs”, he also mentioned.

Cristian Bușoi concluded with the idea that “we need responsibility, clarity and balanced decisions, which protect both Romania’s energy security and the country’s financial interests”.