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The capital reduces energy consumption. Ciucu established 25 measures

Bucharest City Hall is implementing 25 energy-saving measures, including switching off illuminated billboards during peak hours, after the Romanian government declared a nationwide energy alert for August.
The capital reduces energy consumption. Ciucu established 25 measures
ALEXANDRU NECHEZ / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Petru Mazilu
05 aug. 2026, 14:10, English
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The City Hall of the Capital is applying, starting from Wednesday, 25 measures to reduce energy consumption, after the Government established a state of alert at the national level for the month of August.

The decisions target both the institutions subordinated to the PMB and the operators of advertising boards.

Mayor General Ciprian Ciucu established 25 measures, following a meeting with the main electricity consumers within the PMB.

STB, the Bucharest Municipal Public Lighting Company, Termoenergetica, ADP Bucharest and all institutions subordinated to the City Hall will implement measures to save electricity. The Mayor of the Capital asked the municipal companies, considered large energy consumers, to develop a plan to reduce consumption, without affecting the public services offered to Bucharest residents.

At the same time, the Bucharest Local Police will notify operators of digital or illuminated billboards on Wednesday to turn off their power during the critical time period, established between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. The PMB specified that the measures will be applied, however, in an even more extended period.

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