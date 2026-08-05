Nicușor Dan published the declarations of assets and interests of his life partner

President Nicușor Dan announced on Wednesday that the declarations of assets and interests of his life partner, Mirabela Grădinaru, have been published.

According to the declaration of assets published on the website of the Presidential Administration, Mirabela Grădinaru owns eight plots of land (seven are in Vaslui County). One of the plots of land is purchased, and the others are inherited.

In addition, Mirabela Grădinaru also has two residential houses, both in Vaslui County, which she acquired in 2025 from family members.

She also owns 2 other vehicles, a Renault Clio and an Opel Vectra, purchased in 2016 and 1992, respectively.

She is employed at Automobile Dacia S.A., and her current declared income is 158,360 lei, or 13,280 lei per month, more than Nicușor Dan, whose annual income, as president, is 93,567 lei per year, or 7,797 lei/month.

At the same time, a loan granted in her personal name to the S.O.S. Orașul Association, where she holds the position of president, amounts to 116,563 lei.

Earlier this week, the AUR amendment regarding the declaration of assets of “concubines”, “life partners” – which targets the situation of Mirabela Grădinaru, the partner of president Nicușor Dan – passed the Chamber of Deputies.

„The husband, wife or person who has relationships similar to those of spouses with the President of Romania, with deputies, with senators, with the Prime Minister, with members of the Government provided for in art. 18 of Government Emergency Ordinance no. 57/2019, with subsequent amendments and completions, with the head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, with the Secretary General and with the Deputy Secretaries General of the Government, with the Secretaries of State, with the Undersecretaries of State, as well as with their equivalents within the Government, ministries and other specialized central bodies subordinate to the Government or ministries, with the State Counselors within the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, is obliged to complete and submit asset declarations and declarations of interests,” states an amendment approved by the Chamber and supported by AUR and PSD.

Next, the ANI law will enter committees and the plenary session today, to be put to a vote.

Earlier this week, the AUR amendment regarding the declaration of assets of „concubines”, „life partners” – which concerns the situation of Mirabela Grădinaru, the partner of President Nicușor Dan – passed the vote of the Legal Committee.

Next, the ANI law will enter the committees and the plenary today, to be put to the vote.