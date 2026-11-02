Grindeanu’s reaction following the PSD leaders’ party: What matters is what you do for the Romanians

During a press conference on Monday, the PSD President was asked about the party that took place in Timișoara.

„I believe what matters is what you do for the Romanian people, not what some claim you are doing. Regarding the public policies implemented by the Social Democratic Party—both now and throughout its history—some have helped increase the purchasing power of Romanians and fostered a better life for them, rather than causing a decline in their standard of living, as others have done,” explained Sorin Grindeanu.

The PSD President also addressed the watch he wears, noting that it had become the subject of „fake news” campaigns.

„The best example is this watch—which all of Romania now knows about—regarding which some were trying to claim I was hiding it, alleging it was worth tens of thousands of euros, and so on. I have never hidden it; I have been wearing it for five years. The incident that was sensationalized occurred simply because—well, let’s just say the strap broke—but I have no reason to hide it. It is not worth tens of thousands of euros; it was merely presented that way,” the PSD leader added. Sorin Grindeanu was also asked how he defines poverty and whether he stands by his assertion that even PSD leaders have become poorer during the Bolojan administration.

„The same way everyone else defines it. I want to… I believe I provided a very fair and honest assessment at the beginning. Romanians have become poorer. Yes, everyone has become poorer (including PSD leaders — editor’s note). Everyone—during this period, everyone’s purchasing power has declined,” stated Sorin Grindeanu.

The celebration that drew public attention took place over the weekend in Timișoara. It was the baptism of the son of Alfred Simonis, the president of the Timiș County Council. PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu served as the godfather, and the renowned singer Al Bano performed for the guests.

Among the attendees were former Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu; Lia Olguța Vasilescu, the mayor of Craiova, and her husband, Claudiu Manda; the party’s secretary-general, Paul Stănescu; Minister of Labor Florin Manole; Minister of Health Alexandru Rogobete; as well as former Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila. Discussions centered on the attire of some of the guests and the costs associated with organizing the event.