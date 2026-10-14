What a Luca Niculescu-led government might look like if the PSD decides to join the administration

According to information obtained by Mediafax from political sources, should the PSD decide—during its 4:00 PM meeting on Wednesday—to join the government, the future executive would consist of Social Democratic ministers, technocrats, and individuals approved by President Nicușor Dan.

The PSD National Council is convening on Wednesday at 4:00 PM to decide whether the party will commit to direct participation in the government or instead support a cabinet led by Luca Niculescu from Parliament, without appointing ministers to the executive branch.

The Social Democrats’ decision is crucial to resolving the political crisis, given that the PNL and UDMR have expressed their willingness to support a new government without directly participating in it.

According to Mediafax sources, a working formula for a mixed cabinet is already in place; it would feature a significant PSD component alongside ministries led by technocrats or individuals approved by President Nicușor Dan.

Ministers under consideration for the Luca Niculescu government

Political sources indicated to Mediafax that the following names are currently being considered for portfolios in the future executive:

Finance – Alexandru Nazare, a former PNL member and the current Minister of Finance, who would retain his portfolio. Education – Sorin Costreie, presidential advisor, who had previously been proposed for this ministry in Eugen Tomac’s proposed government lineup.

Health – Alexandru Rogobete (PSD), former Minister of Health in the Bolojan Government.

Labor – Florin Manole (PSD), former Minister of Labor in the Bolojan Government.

Agriculture – Florin Barbu (PSD), former Minister of Agriculture.

Justice – Radu Marinescu (PSD), former Minister of Justice.

Environment – ​​Mihai Ghigiu (PSD).

Foreign Affairs – Dan Neculăescu, Romania’s ambassador to NATO, a candidate approved by President Nicușor Dan.

Interior – Marian Neacșu (PSD), one of the influential leaders of the Social Democrats.

The list is not final and may undergo changes following political negotiations and the decision the PSD is set to make on Wednesday.

PSD internal battle for Development and Transport portfolios: The ministries of greatest interest to local branches

One of the most complex negotiations within the PSD concerns the Ministry of Development, a portfolio of immense importance to the party due to the funding allocated to local administrations.

According to Mediafax reports, several powerful PSD branches are vying for control of the ministry, which manages investment programs upon which numerous mayors and county council presidents depend.

The stakes are particularly high given the Ministry of Development’s central role in the relationship between the party’s national leadership and elected local officials, facilitated by funding programs for infrastructure and other local investments.

A similar dispute exists regarding the Ministry of Transport. Political sources claim that the two portfolios are set to be divided among influential factions within the PSD, such that the group losing the Ministry of Development would receive the Ministry of Transport.

In this way, the party leadership aims to maintain a balance between powerful regional branches at a time when the decision to join the government entails potential electoral costs.

Three key ministries reserved for candidates favored by Nicușor Dan

Under the arrangement negotiated in recent days, President Nicușor Dan is expected to have significant input regarding the appointments for three portfolios: Foreign Affairs, Defense, and European Funds.

Dan Neculăescu, Romania’s current ambassador to NATO, is being floated as a potential candidate for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

There is no definitive nomination for Defense yet, though the portfolio is expected to go to an individual favored by the head of state.

Discussions regarding the Ministry of Investments and European Projects are ongoing, with no name settled upon so far.

Ministries without definitive nominees yet

In addition to the portfolios for which names are already being circulated, several positions in the future government remain under negotiation:

Defense – an individual favored by President Nicușor Dan.

European Funds – nomination still under discussion.

Energy – possibly a technocrat minister.

Development – ​​PSD; several powerful regional branches are interested in this portfolio.

Culture – possibly a technocrat.

Transport – PSD; a portfolio contested among the negotiating factions, alongside the Ministry of Development.

Economy – PSD. Communications and Artificial Intelligence – possibly a technocrat.

General Secretariat of the Government – ​​PSD.

The decision rests with the PSD. The party is hesitant to enter government alone.

Although a working list of potential ministers already exists, it depends entirely on the decision of the PSD leadership.