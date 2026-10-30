The Minister of Economy announces measures targeting three state-owned companies

The official stated that he had sent the Control Body to Radiocom, canceled an increase in the allowances of the members of the Board of Directors of IOR and intends to initiate the change of the special administrator of Romaero. The minister invoked information regarding the possible alienation of some state assets, but specified that the results of the checks would be made public after their completion.

Radiocom: The Control Body verifies information regarding strategic assets

Daniel Zamfir announced that he had ordered checks at Radiocom, a company he described as one of strategic interest, after receiving information regarding possible discussions regarding the transfer of assets to private companies.

„The next objective I have is to present to you what happened to other extremely important companies, and I will refer here to Radiocom, an extremely important company of strategic interest,” the minister declared.

He explained the reason why he decided to send the Control Corps:

„I sent the Control Body there yesterday (Thursday) because I have information that the alienation of the state’s strategic assets to private companies was being discussed in the Administration Council.”

The minister stated that he is awaiting the conclusions of the checks before publicly presenting any irregularities found.

„I want to see what the Control Body will find there and I assure you that I will make everything they write there public because it is my duty to inform you of what happened.”

The minister’s statements refer, at this stage, to information that is to be verified, not to definitive findings regarding the existence of illegal asset transfers.

IOR: Minister announces cancellation of increase in allowances from 5,200 to 14,800

In the case of the defense industry company IOR, Daniel Zamfir stated that he changed the special administrator and canceled an order that would have increased the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors.

According to the minister, the decision to increase was made on October 19, the day of parliamentary hearings for the installation of the new Government.

„At the IOR company, an extremely important company in the defense industry, we changed the special administrator, the lady was the general secretary here, Mrs. Miron, all the more so because in a case that seems astonishing to me, they decided on October 19, that is, on the day when there were hearings in Parliament for the installation of the new government, they decided by order to increase the Board of Directors’ allowances from 5,200 to 14,800.”

The minister announced that he signed the cancellation of that order on Friday morning.

„This morning I signed the cancellation of this order to increase the allowances, as I was saying, from 5,200 to 14,800.”

Daniel Zamfir criticized the timing of the increase, linking it to discussions on reducing public sector spending.

„This is while we were all hearing how the budget apparatus was being tightened, that’s what Mr. Bolojan was telling us, that’s what Mr. Darău and all the members of the cabinet of sad memories were telling us here.”

Romaero: Zamfir wants to change the special administrator and complains about increasing losses

The Minister of Economy also announced measures at Romaero, a company in the aeronautics industry, where he intends to convene a creditors’ meeting to change the special administrator.

„I have also approached two other extremely important companies where I see that things are not going well. It is Romaero, where I will convene the General Meeting of Creditors to change the special administrator.”

Daniel Zamfir claimed that the special administrator was appointed during the period when Oana Gheorghiu held the position of deputy prime minister and questioned the company’s financial performance.

„There is a special administrator there sent by Deputy Prime Minister Oana Gheorghiu, a special administrator who managed to take the company from a 12 million loss to a 38 million loss.”

At the same time, he stated that he has information regarding a possible alienation of some Romaero assets.

„And the information I have is that there too they wanted to alienate some assets of the state company, which from my point of view is unacceptable.”

„Everyone needs to know what happened here”

Daniel Zamfir promised to publish the results of the checks on the three companies and criticized the way in which, in his opinion, the companies under the coordination of the ministry were managed.

„I assure you that as soon as I have these conclusions of the Control Body, both at Radiocom and at IOR and at Romaero, I will make them public because everyone needs to know what happened here, what the intention was and where the leadership wanted to take the Romanian economy and companies.”

The statements were made as part of a broader presentation on the ministry’s budget execution and the status of financing programs for the business environment.

Criticism of defense investment and contractor funding

The minister claimed that, out of a budget of 1.5 billion lei allocated to programs through the PNRR, only 28% had been spent.

Regarding investments in the defense industry, Daniel Zamfir stated that no amount from an allocation of 311 million lei had been used.

„Investments in the defense industry, and here it seems to me an extremely serious matter, and just yesterday I signed for the two companies that requested this from me, I signed that capital transfer.”

The minister also criticized the delay in approving the budgets for two defense industry companies.

„So, here we are, at the end of October, only now, because for 5 months, the budget for the two defense industry companies has not been approved, it is absolutely inexplicable.”

Daniel Zamfir also cited the low level of payments made under the Start-Up Nation program, stating that the non-refundable funds intended for entrepreneurs were used at a rate of only 2.12%.

At the same time, the minister accused the existence of high expenses with the compensation of members of the boards of directors, criticizing the former management and making references to the political affiliation of some people appointed to these structures.