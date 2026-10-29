Romania strengthens its judicial cooperation in the Balkans

The discussions aimed to strengthen cooperation between prosecutors’ offices in the region, including in cases related to money laundering, terrorist financing and illegal migration.

Prosecutors General from the region, gathered in Antalya

The fifth edition of the Forum of Prosecutors General of the Balkan States took place from October 25 to 28, 2026, in Antalya, under the organization of the Prosecutor General’s Office attached to the Court of Cassation of Turkey.

According to a press release sent on Thursday, October 29, by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PÎCCJ), the meeting aimed to intensify professional dialogue and identify ways to improve collaboration between judicial authorities in the region.

Participants analyzed the common challenges generated by crime that transcends national borders, as well as the possibilities for developing institutional cooperation.

Money laundering and terrorist financing, among the main topics

The forum’s agenda included combating terrorist financing and money laundering operations, with an emphasis on measures to confiscate assets and amounts derived from criminal activities.

Another important topic concerned illegal migration and cross-border crime.

The prosecutors also discussed the legal status and responsibilities of prosecutors’ offices in managing current challenges, which require the cooperation of authorities from several states.

The event was attended by delegations from Bulgaria, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania and Slovenia.

The Prosecutor General of Georgia was present as a guest of honour. The proceedings were also attended by the Secretary General of the International Association of Prosecutors and the National Representative of Slovenia to Eurojust, who also holds the position of Chair of the Board for Relations with Partners.

Cristina Chiriac, bilateral meetings with representatives of four states

On the sidelines of the forum, the Romanian delegation had bilateral meetings with representatives of prosecutors’ offices in Georgia, Montenegro, Slovenia and Turkey.

The discussions focused on strengthening institutional relations and developing direct channels of communication between judicial authorities.

Alongside Prosecutor General Cristina Chiriac, Romania was represented by Flavian Popa, Head of the International Judicial Cooperation Service, and Ștefan Bălănescu, Head of the Bureau for Combating Economic and Financial Crime within the PÎCCJ.