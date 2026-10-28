The new Minister of Transport’s findings within the institution. Harsh criticism towards USR

Ștefan-Ovidiu Popa, the new Minister of Transport, harshly criticizes the former leadership of the institution he took over a week ago. He is referring to Radu Miruță, who held the same portfolio in the Bologna Government, in an interim position.

„I will cancel the aberrant order by which decisions to close certain road, railway or airport runway sectors await the minister’s pen,” declared the Minister of Transport.

The ministerial order’s change

Popa says the blockage was intentionally caused by USR, but it has serious effects in extreme situations.

„It is not normal for the emergency closure of roads or railways – when there is a blizzard, flood or landslide – to drag on for days because papers must be drawn up to document the situation (a requirement of the USR through the order given!)”, Ovidiu Popa also wrote in his Facebook post.

Now, institutions will no longer need the signature of the Ministry of Transport to start repair work or to close road sections.