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PNL asks the Prime Minister to urgently adopt the budget revision: „Romania cannot be held hostage”

The National Liberal Party is asking Prime Minister Luca Niculescu to urgently adopt the budget revision, warning that delays may affect the financing of public services, the healthcare system and ongoing investments.
PNL asks the Prime Minister to urgently adopt the budget revision:
Sursa foto: Mediafax Foto/Fotograf: Mihai Pop/GMN
Ioana Târziu
28 oct. 2026, 13:34, English
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In a statement sent on Wednesday, PNL claims that the revision is necessary to ensure funds for public institutions, European projects and other investments, as well as to make payments to their beneficiaries.

The Liberals accuse the governing PSD of delaying the process and state that the responsibility for adopting budgetary measures lies with the current Executive.

„We ask Prime Minister Luca Niculescu to exercise his authority as head of government and urgently adopt the budget revision,” the PNL statement said.

PNL warns of the risk of blockages

Liberals argue that postponing the revision could create difficulties in the functioning of essential institutions, including hospitals, schools and city halls, as well as in the implementation of projects financed from European funds.

PNL recalls that, before the inauguration of the new Government, PSD considered budget revision a priority, arguing that its lack could affect the payment of public services.

In the cited press release, the Liberals state that funding needs should not be influenced by political disputes and demand that the procedure be treated as a priority.

Liberals accuse PSD of politically using revision

PNL also criticizes the way in which the state’s financing needs are publicly presented, claiming that different categories of expenses are mixed in the estimates circulated.

According to the liberals, these include issued invoices, estimates for works not yet invoiced, additional requests from ministries, the effects of court decisions, and forecasts of necessary expenditures until the end of the year.

PNL asks PSD to clearly present financial data and avoid using figures it considers incorrect.

„The Romanian government is led from Victoria Palace, not from the PSD headquarters,” the liberals also say, arguing that the budget revision must be adopted according to the needs of public institutions.

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