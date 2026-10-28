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The Minister of Health announces a need of up to 7.2 billion lei

Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete said on Wednesday, in a telephone interview with Digi24, that the ministry he leads and the National Health Insurance House need additional funds of up to 7.2 billion lei.
The Minister of Health announces a need of up to 7.2 billion lei
Sursa foto: Mediafax Foto/Fotograf: Alexandru Nechez
Ioana Târziu
28 oct. 2026, 13:40, English
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The official explained where the money would be directed and spoke about delays in the supply of flu vaccines.

Rogobete: „We need to have all these figures”

The minister argued that the budget revision must be based on data presented by the Ministry of Finance, to reflect the real needs of the institutions.

„In order to be able to make a correct correction, from a budgetary point of view, it is obvious that we need to have all these figures. The request of the Social Democratic Party was that, after we have all these figures presented by the Minister of Finance, we can think about the budgetary correction,” said Alexandru Rogobete.

The official continued with a criticism of the way in which some budgetary measures are discussed.

„I believe it is an absolutely correct measure to work with real figures, not with invented reforms or deficits imagined by some and others.”

Up to 7.2 billion lei for the Ministry of Health and CNAS

Asked about the additional funds needed, Rogobete stated that the amounts are still being calculated, especially in the case of the National Health Insurance House.

„1.2 billion to the Ministry of Health and approximately 5.5 billion, 6 billion, are still being calculated for the National Health Insurance House.”

The minister explained that the money requested by the Ministry of Health is intended mainly for medical structures that manage emergencies and critical cases, as well as for programs coordinated by the institution.

„Immediately, at the Ministry of Health, the large amount goes to the Emergency Reception Units, the priority action area for newborns, critical areas, plus the programs of the Ministry of Health, and what the Ministry of Health manages,” said Rogobete.

In the case of CNAS, the priorities are the financing of national health programs and the settlement of medical services.

„At the National Health Insurance House, most of the amount goes to national health programs and payment for services to public hospitals.”

Flu vaccines delayed at customs. New doses to be distributed

The minister also addressed the issue of flu vaccine supplies, explaining that deliveries have been affected by additional customs checks. On Thursday, 56,000 doses entered the country, and on Monday another 110,000, plus the difference of up to 370,000 doses.

According to the minister, the distribution of doses is to be completed, and a new order is scheduled for mid-November.

Rogobete stated that the number of people vaccinated against the flu has increased and that, this year, there were difficulties in producing the vaccine at the European level.

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