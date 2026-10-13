Ministry of Health needs 800 million lei. Cseke Attila: No more time to wait

Interim Health Minister Cseke Attila presented the institution’s budgetary situation on Tuesday, highlighting the urgent need for a budget revision and warning that, without new funds, emergency departments (UPU) and ambulance services could cease operations.

Minister Cseke Attila stated that a budget revision is urgently needed, as he has exhausted the legal mechanisms and available funds for financing institutions under the Ministry of Health’s authority.

„There is no more time to wait; the Health Minister—whether interim or holding a full mandate—no longer has the authority to shift funds from one budget category to another, because we simply have no source left to draw these funds from. We have already made transfers wherever possible. From this point on, only a government with a full mandate can take such measures,” Cseke declared.

The minister stated that the total funding required through the end of the year for institutions directly financed by the Ministry of Health amounts to nearly 800 million lei, with 227 million lei needed to ensure operational continuity in November.

„102 million lei are needed for staff salaries in emergency departments, 44 million for material costs—primarily medication—in emergency departments, 25 million for material costs in the ambulance service (again, mainly for medication), and 56 million lei to top up funding for the national HIV/AIDS program,” the interim minister explained.

For December, additional funding requirements are estimated at another 550–560 million lei across several expenditure categories, though the minister emphasized that November is the priority.

Romania has been under an interim government since early May, when the cabinet led by Ilie Bolojan was dismissed following a no-confidence motion tabled and passed by the PSD and AUR parties.

Consequently, the interim executive remaining at Victoria Palace cannot adopt the budget revision via Emergency Ordinance, as its powers are limited.

Designated Prime Minister Luca Niculescu has repeatedly stated since accepting the nomination that the budget revision and the preparation of the 2027 budget are his priorities, should he receive the vote of investiture from Parliament.