Marian Neacșu, first discussions with MIA unions, focused on employees’ salaries and retirement

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs, Marian Neacșu, met on Thursday, October 29, with the leaders of representative trade union organizations and professional organizations in the ministry.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior, the discussions focused on employees’ salary and professional rights, staff shortages, working conditions, and career and retirement predictability.

Representatives of the ministry’s leadership also attended the meeting.

The meeting is part of a series of consultations initiated by Marian Neacșu to identify problems in the system and solutions to improve the institution’s activity.

Weekend work pay will be maintained

One of the main topics addressed was the remuneration of work performed on weekly rest days.

The minister said he supports protecting the rights already won by MIA staff and specified that the current payment mechanism for weekend work will remain in force.

The unionists also raised the issue of overtime pay, food allowance, compensation for transportation and housing expenses, as well as updating some financial rights.

Salary increases in 2027, conditional on the budget

Regarding possible salary increases next year, Marian Neacșu emphasized that any measure must be analyzed based on the funds allocated to the institutions.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the objective is that any increases can be supported in the long term from available budgetary resources.

Thus, although the minister expressed support for maintaining and, where possible, improving employee rights, no concrete salary increase was announced for 2027.

Staff shortage and retirement, other issues discussed

Trade union representatives also drew attention to the lack of personnel, recruitment, access to professional training programs, and the occupation of management positions.

The professional status of police officers and the need for greater predictability regarding careers and retirement were also discussed.

Marian Neacșu highlighted the importance of retaining experienced employees and training new generations, given the high volume of activity in the MIA structures.

The minister also indicated as a priority increasing citizens’ trust in the institution, by improving public services and strengthening operational capacity.

The MIA leadership believes that respecting employee rights and professional stability are essential for the smooth conduct of the ministry’s missions.

For now, no deadlines or concrete measures have been announced to reduce the staff shortage.