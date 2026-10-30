November 6th, deadline for PNRR money. The problems Romania must resolve at Bruselles

The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Mihai Alexandru Ghigiu , explained on Friday that the discussions with representatives of the European Commission concerned the last two payment requests from the PNRR. Romania is to receive money for investments already made, but European officials are requesting additional documents to verify whether the assumed requirements have been met.

Ghigiu was in Brussels on Wednesday, where he discussed the problems that need to be solved so that Romania can collect the funds.

A week to save European money

Among the issues that need to be clarified are the energy efficiency of investments, compliance with environmental requirements, and the commissioning of projects.

The Minister specified that some of these requirements involve completing documentation and submitting supporting evidence. He asked the European Commission to also accept documents issued later, if they certify results obtained on time.

In parallel, they work with the responsible ministries to complete the files and submit the necessary clarifications.

„The period for submitting clarifications ends on November 6. Until then, we have to resolve a series of issues that may influence the amounts that Romania will collect,” Mihai Alexandru Ghigiu said.

Almost 370 million euros from cohesion funds at risk

In addition to the issues related to the PNRR, the minister announced that the authorities are trying to protect almost 370 million euros from cohesion funds.

According to him, the deadline set for these amounts is December 31, and the necessary measures are already being implemented.

Ghigiu mentioned that he is personally following up on completing the documents, expediting payment requests, and making the necessary program changes to limit the risk of losing money.

„We are doing everything in our power to limit the risk of losing European funds and for Romania to collect as much as possible of the amounts allocated to the investments made,” he said.