Romania notified the OSCE after the Carfil sabotage. Over 40 states expressed their solidarity

Over 40 participating states expressed their solidarity with our country.

The discussions took place within the framework of the Forum for Security Cooperation on October 28 and the OSCE Permanent Council on October 29. The meetings were attended by representatives of the 57 member states, as well as the organization’s Partners for Co-operation.

During the debates, the Romanian side presented the results of the investigation carried out by the national authorities in cooperation with allied states and underlined the seriousness of the Brașov incident. According to Romania, the sabotage is part of an increasingly broad and complex series of actions that are part of hybrid warfare.

Romania also condemned Russia’s systematic attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea, resulting in casualties. Our country’s representatives drew attention to the fact that these actions violate international law and endanger the safety and freedom of navigation in the region.

Airspace violations on the agenda

Another topic addressed was the violations of national airspace, amid the intensification of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Following diplomatic efforts, over 40 OSCE participating states sent messages of solidarity with Romania. At the same time, our country reaffirmed its support for Ukraine and advocated for a ceasefire, as well as for the creation of the necessary conditions for a negotiated, comprehensive, just and lasting peace.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) is a 57-member regional security organization that aims to maintain peace, security and stability in Europe through risk prevention and management.