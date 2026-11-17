Mesajul a fost publicat marți, 17 noiembrie, pe contul oficial de X al fostului candidat la alegerile prezidențiale, Călin Georgescu Official Account și este semnat de Cristela Georgescu.

Sub titlul „Alertă internațională – Lumea nu poate ignora!”, Cristela Georgescu susține că soțul său este victima unei persecuții politice și că dosarele penale deschise împotriva lui după rezultatul obținut la alegerile prezidențiale din 2024 ar avea motivații politice.

Cristela Georgescu contestă, de asemenea, anularea scrutinului prezidențial din 2024 și consideră acțiunea ca fiind ilegală și neconstituțională. Ea afirmă că familia sa, inclusiv cei doi copii minori, ar fi supusă unor presiuni judiciare, administrative, financiare și mediatice.

INTERNATIONAL ALERT – THE WORLD CANNOT LOOK AWAY!

How far can political persecution go in a country that claims to be a democracy, upholds the rule of law, and is a strategic partner of the United States? How long can the world continue to look the other way when a presidential candidate, whose reputation and career were impeccable until he dared to win an election, becomes a political prisoner, while Romania’s independent press faces aggressive censorship for reporting on these abuses?

My husband, Călin Georgescu, the winner of the first round of Romania’s 2024 presidential election, is now unjustly behind bars, without ever having stood trial. His electoral journey was annulled while voting in the second round was already underway, by a decision that was illegal and unconstitutional, and whose supporting evidence has still not been presented to us to this day.

All six criminal cases opened against him following his electoral success are politically motivated. Our entire family, including our two minor children, is being subjected to relentless psychological torment, systematic judicial, administrative, and financial harassment, and a vicious media smear campaign.

At the same time, I condemn the aggressive censorship of Romania’s independent press, which reports objectively and professionally on these abuses.

Here is what is happening lately within the justice system: The Bucharest Tribunal ruled in our favor four consecutive times. Prosecutors repeatedly challenged these rulings before the Bucharest Court of Appeal, where two separate cases required expanded judicial panels to resolve disagreements among judges. In the most recent appeal, the Court of Appeal criticized the Bucharest Tribunal for failing to comply with its previous rulings.(!) The prosecutors subsequently concluded the criminal investigation and referred the case for trial to the Ilfov Tribunal.

Just a coincidence? After four rulings against the prosecution, why was the case sent to a different court?

And another fundamental question: How can the existence of an organized criminal group, which legally requires at least three members, be proven when only two people have been sent to trial, while the alleged third member, has not even been questioned?

Yesterday, our defense team challenged the territorial jurisdiction of the Ilfov Tribunal and requested the revocation of the pre-trial detention, a measure we consider unjust, disproportionate, and contrary to the case law of the European Court of Human Rights.

There are judges who follow orders and judges who follow the law. I appeal to the conscience of every judge, to their courage to act independently and to place justice above all pressure. The justice system must not serve those in power, but truth and the law. Today, we all await the Ilfov Tribunal’s decision.

I call on the international press and human rights organizations to closely follow this case. We are not asking for special treatment or interference in the judicial process. We are asking for justice, respect for the law, and the protection of fundamental rights. THE WORLD CANNOT LOOK AWAY!

Cristela GEORGESCU

November 17, 2026

— Călin Georgescu OFFICIAL ACCOUNT (@CG_Romania) November 17, 2026