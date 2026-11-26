Fiica unui deputat rus care a declarat că Occidentul este „diavolul” s-a lăudat cu logodna sa la Paris. Potrivit Nexta, Sofia Plotnikova, fiica unuia dintre cei mai bogați politicieni din Perm, Vladimir Plotnikov, a postat pe rețelele sociale o fotografie cu un inel de logodnă scump, un tort cu aur și buchete uriașe de flori. Logodnicul ei i-a făcut cererea în căsătorie pe fundalul Turnului Eiffel.

💍 Daughter of Russian deputy who called the West “the devil” just showed off her luxury engagement… in Paris

Sofia Plotnikova, daughter of Vladimir Plotnikov (one of the richest deputies in Perm city council), posted photos of an expensive engagement ring, a golden cake, and huge flower bouquets.

The post immediately triggered a wave of hate from Russians. Some sarcastically pointed out that the ring alone probably costs as much as several hospitals in Perm.

The irony is thick: her father previously told Russians not to envy the lives of Europeans and Americans, declaring that there is a “battle between the devil and God” — and that “the devil is the West.”

Meanwhile, Plotnikov and his wife owned an apartment in Spain, and journalists found photos of his trips to France, Italy, Dubai, and the Maldives.

The West is the devil, of course.

But proposals just hit different in Paris, not Perm 🥰

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 26, 2026